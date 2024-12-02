Tyrese Haliburton’s home and road splits for the Pacers are drastic to begin the 2024-25 season

On Sunday, the Pacers lost 136-121 on the road vs. the Grizzlies. Indiana has lost two in a row and is 4-6 in their last 10. That is eighth in the Eastern Conference. One of the biggest disappointments for the Pacers in 2024-25 has been the play of all-star PG Tyrese Haliburton.

His splits between home and road games this season are shocking. The 24-year-old is playing at a high level at home this season but is awful on the road. Indiana needs Halibirton to have consistent production if they want to be a contender in the East. His below-average play on the road is simply not cutting it for the Pacers. Eight of the team’s next 10 games are on the road. A chance for Haliburton to shift the narrative.

Tyrese Haliburton is playing shockingly bad on the road to begin the 2024-25 season

Tyrese Haliburton stats for home vs away games this season: 🏠 Home: 23.1 PTS, 10.1 AST, 48.5% FG, 43% 3PT (10 games) ✈️ Road: 12.3 PTS 8.3 AST 30.8% FG, 22.0% 3PT (11 games) pic.twitter.com/NeXeflNwwQ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) December 1, 2024



Pacers’ starting PG Tyrese Haliburton has played in all 21 games this season. The team is 7-3 at home and 2-9 on the road. The two-time all-star’s home and road splits this season are shocking, to say the least. In 10 home games, Haliburton is averaging (23.1) points, (10.1) assists, and (43.3) percent from beyond the arc. Through 11 road games, Haliburton is averaging (12.3) points, (8.3) rebounds, and (22.0) percent from deep.

That is a 10-point difference between his home and road game averages in 2024-25. In 21 games this season, Haliburton is averaging (17.0) points, (3.4) rebounds, (8.6) assists, and (1.9) steals. This is well below his numbers from the last two seasons when he averaged a double-double for Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton is one of, if not the best player on the Pacers’ roster and they need him to start playing consistently. His home and road splits are too drastic for the team to be successful in 2024-25. Indiana made a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals last season. They’re going to need far more from Haliburton if they want to make the playoffs in 2025.