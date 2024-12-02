The Sixers are currently enduring one of their worst start to an NBA campaign in years, as they are sitting almost at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings with a frustrating 4-14 record. Despite the fact that they earned a 111-96 victory against the Pistons this weekend, Paul George still hasn’t found his feet in Philly.

The veteran guard continues to struggle finding his scoring ways, as he ended the night with 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting from the field, and dropped in one of his two attempts from beyond the arc. The ex-Clippers player believes he needs to find other ways to contribute, as he did with 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

Once the contest was over, George told the press that he’s adjusting his mindset to show off his versatility amid his shooting woes. “I mean, that’s just the mindset I’m shifting to: just be a playmaker,” said the 76ers guard, who recently recovered from an injury.

Paul George talks return vs. Pistons, his expected role for Sixers https://t.co/PCvpsNDAxJ pic.twitter.com/Asq31b4tMa — Sixers Wire (@SixersWire) December 2, 2024

“Scoring will happen,” Paul added. “Shots will fall. I just want to make winning plays, and I think the way we want to play is [to] attack, create, open the floor up, everybody make plays for one another. That’s what I was able to do, get to the paint. I saw they were collapsing a lot, and from there, it was [my goal to] find the open man.”

The 34-year-old missed three games due to a left knee bone bruise and returned to action this weekend, displaying 28.6% from range and 37.8% from the field, which is a bit below what he’s used to. The nine-time All-Star believes focusing on his playmaking is the way to go.

His coach, on the other hand, praised George after the contest, despite him being a shadow of his usual self. “That’s one of my favorite things — when a guy goes 4-12 and has a great game. He had a great game, and it had nothing to do with how he shot the ball,” Nick Nurse shared.

The tactician added: “He had a great tempo, got into the lane, got our offense moving. Get it to him on the second side; he was able to make the next play to whoever. I thought his composure…It just felt like a veteran-type player out there that was in great rhythm of our offense and helping our offense keep its rhythm.”

Hall of Famer Charles Barkley recently compared the Sixers’s current season to the Titanic by saying ‘that ship has sunk’

Philadelphia’s disappointing seasons so far has not gone unnoticed, as fans and experts have both been making fun of their troubles. On a recent broadcast, Charles Barkley forgot to mince his words as he urged the former league MVP to own up to his actions. “You can’t be late. Joel has to own that,” the 61-year-old stressed, stating that the player should act as a role model to his locker room.

However, Chuck admitted to being impressed over the fact that this private issue was leaked in the first place. “Joel has to own being late all the time, but that should have never gotten to the press,” the former Philadelphia star said, surprised about this outcome.

“Whoever leaked that to the press needs to be punched in the face,” Barkley shared about the importance of remaining confidential within team meetings. “When you’re in those meetings, they’re very personal. You can’t tell secrets from a team meeting, especially when you’re calling out a guy like that.”

The 30-year-old center has faced many setbacks this season, as it has not only been about the injuries that have plagued him and limited his availability. Not too long ago, the player was involved in an incident with a media member that led to a three-game suspension.