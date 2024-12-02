Victor Wembanyama was once again San Antonio’s chief points scorer as they edged out the Sacramento Kings, posting 34 points and equalling a number of rare NBA records in the process.

Mitch Johnson Criticises Victor Wembanyama Despite Historic Night of Records

Victor Wembanyama clocked in with his first triple-double of the season, and the third of his career after his 34-point display was enough to edge out the Sacramento Kings by a two-point margin.

The 2023 first round pick proved to be the catalyst for the Spurs, who struggled to shut out a resurgent Kings team eager to flip their recently misfortunes around.

Sacramento entered Sunday night with five losses in their previous six, but raced out the blocks with 42 points in the first quarter and took a commanding 17-point lead at one stage.

However, a Wemby-inspired Spurs comeback which saw him add 14 rebounds and 11 assists to his 34 points saw them up at the close of the remaining three quarters.

It was a historic night all round for San Antonio, who set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers in one game with 23.

Along with his third career triple-double, Wembanyama also joined Vince Carter and James Harden as one of only three players in NBA history to register 30 points with five 3-pointers or more and three or more blocks.

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS UNREAL: 34 POINTS

13 REBOUNDS

11 ASSISTS

5 THREES

3 BLOCKS

The history doesn’t stop there for the emerging superstar. Along with Carter and Harden, he is also keeping company with DeMarcus Cousins as the only other center in the NBA to sink five from beyond the paint while registering a triple-double.

Despite the San Antonio gem setting the NBA alight once again on Sunday night, interim coach Mitch Johnson was quick to bring him back down to Earth.

“I thought he had some very poor moments in the first three quarters in terms of fundamentals and solid basketball,” Johnson said.

However, he continued by eventually handing praise, saying, “it’s a testament to him and his ability to lock in.

“I thought in the fourth quarter he was a man. I thought he dominated. Dominating the fundamentals for him — the catches, the passes, the solid stuff — it’s still spectacular. But when he does that, he’s a load.”