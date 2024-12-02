So much has been said already and yet there still is so much buzz around Los Angeles’ new rookie coach JJ Redick and how he’s had to handle LeBron James’ stardom while performing in his 22nd campaign. However, the Lakers have been able to exceed expectations and the press wish to find out the secrets behind their success.

One of the press’ main question is surrounding their almost-40-year-old veteran, who continues to defy the laws of physics during his old age. When the tactician was asked about what surprised him the most about LeBron, JJ emphasized on his unmatched competitive nature.

“I think the biggest thing is just competitive stamina,” Redick shared. “That’s reflected in his routine, being able to get up every morning and do the same thing over and over. It’s not easy. I think anybody who has been a high achiever probably has moments where they feel like they can take a day off or take a rep off or a week off, whatever it may be.”

LeBron James gets honest about big adjustment under new Lakers coach JJ Redickhttps://t.co/JyCG8DLCq0 — Sports Lab (@SportsLab18) December 2, 2024

He then added: “And I know during the offseason he’ll occasionally hop on a $300 million yacht for a week in Ibiza or wherever he goes in the Mediterranean. But I think that’s what stands out—you don’t do this for this long and have the routine you have without just a high level of competitive stamina.”

The King has been performing exceptionally this season, leading the charge while averaging near triple-double stats. After 19 matches so far, James is averaging 22.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 9.1 assists in 35.1 minutes per contest, while shooting an impressive 49.8% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc.

However, LeBron couldn’t hide his frustration after falling to the Suns last week, and even delivered a clear message to his own teammates. His assessment came as the purple and gold squad were not executing on both ends of the floor, plus the lack of contributions from key players.

“We’re not very good defensively or offensively the last couple of games, especially in the third quarter,” the superstar said, shining a light on a conflicting trend, in which not even his own leadership has been able to shift the team’s mindset entering the second half of their games. The Lakers finally won this weekend against the Jazz.

Former Lakers teammate Ramon Rondo recently revealed the secret behind LeBron’s incredible longevity: ‘He was very disciplined’

James is only a month away from turning 40-years of age while he’s currently enduring his 22nd NBA campaign. Despite being the oldest player in the league, he continues to impress everyone around him with his outstanding displays night after night, proving that he can still be at the top of his game.

The Lakers star is not only a dedicated athlete with undeniable talent, he also has a competitive spirit that has kept his desire chasing a fifth NBA title. A former teammate believes he knows the reasons why James has been able to maintain his physique and strong mentality for as long as he has done.

“I’ve never seen anybody take care of their body like him,” Rajon Rondo recently said on The Draymond Green Show. “Rest and diet, I mean, the little cliché things, he does them all. The way he lifts, the way he goes at the weight room, the way he attacks his on-court and off-court workouts-it’s professional.”

The retired star played alongside the 39-year-old for two years in Los Angeles, earning one championship together. “If you spend that type of money on your body, and when no one’s looking, you’re still doing the right thing, then you’re able to stay in shape and have the longevity to a career like his… I saw it every day in his regimen. He was very disciplined,” Rondo noted.