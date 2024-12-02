It was another night of breathtaking points scoring from James Harden, who racked up another 39 points to bring his total across his last three games over 100.

James Harden Posts 39 Points Against Denver Nuggets

The Clippers stretched their season record to 13-for-9 as they bounced back from an NBA Cup loss to the Timberwolves on Saturday, edging out Denver by a four-point margin.

A thrilling showdown between two point-hungry teams saw both trade blow-for-blow, with Luka Jokic leading an early comeback after the returning Norman Powell kicked off the scoring with a delicious three-pointer.

Jokic posted another impressive points haul after coughing up 28 – his sixth 25+ display in seven games this season.

However, the game was another positively James Harden-centric night as the 35-year-old wound the clocks back for another nostalgic performance, following his 43-point performance against the Wizards earlier in the week.

It was a vintage individual performance from the veteran, who put up 39 points, connected with 11 assists along with nine rebounds, narrowly missing out on a triple-double.

James Harden COOKED on his HISTORIC night… 39 PTS | 11 AST | 9 REB | 6 3PM | W@JHarden13 joined Steph Curry as the only players in NBA history with 3k 3PM! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/iYEqX9GY3y — NBA (@NBA) December 2, 2024



Harden was immaculate from beyond the paint throwing six three-pointers, and in doing so reached an NBA milestone that only one other player has achieved.

He joined Steph Curry as one of two players to connect with 3000 three-pointers.

“Another one of those accomplishments that you never take for granted,” Harden said.

“The amount of work that I’ve put in — countless days and nights where I put the work in — a lot of people don’t see it but the results happen, so I’m just thankful.”

Even in the absence of star player Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers are enjoying a promising season in the Western Conference – thanks in no small part to a re-energised Harden who is averaging 21.5 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per-game.

Most 3-Pointers in NBA History