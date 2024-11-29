Heat announce Jimmy Butler is probable for Friday after early exit vs. Hornets

Even though Miami were able to beat Charlotte in a hard-fought 98-94 victory this past Wednesday, not all news was good in the South Beach camp, as Jimmy Butler had to leave that game early due to health issues. The Heat’s main star recently came back from an injury, so everyone was crossing their fingers hoping for the best.

The small forward was experiencing physical pains during the match, which inevitably raised concerns among fans and the team’s staff, which ultimately led to him being taken out of the game for the entire final period. The Hornets then almost rallied back from a 20-point deficit, but the Heat were able to keep the win.

The Florida club have faced a campaign tainted by both struggles and some flashes of brilliance, as their 8-8 record so far clearly shines a light over the inconsistency that has plagued them. Miami are currently sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight against Toronto Raptors? Latest on star forward's status for NBA Cup game (Nov. 29)https://t.co/ehIyOxAAQ4 — Sports Lab (@SportsLab18) November 29, 2024

During that last quarter, the All-Star veteran was seen on the bench with a heating pad on his back, which the press later consulted about during the postgame interview. His coach then confirmed that his player was dealing with a “tight back.”

The star player participated in just 25 minutes and recorded only 6 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists before he was taken out of the contest, which is a rather poor contribution compared to what we are used to seeing him do.

Even though Miami eventually secured the win, coach Erik Spoelstra recognized that his squad had plenty of room for improvement. “When we got up 20, then it became about managing that lead and trying to build on that,” he shared after the match. “We weren’t able to do that.”

Nevertheless, Spo did praise his team’s ability to secure the game in the final minutes. “I guess it’s seven out of 11 (games) that have come down to the last shot — not just the last possession, but the last shot. So it was good to see us have to execute under duress down the stretch on both sides of the floor,” Erik explained.

The veteran superstar recently explained which Heat teammate reminds him of a younger version of himself this 2024-25 season

Another player who has been outstanding this campaign so far is Tyler Herro, who also proved to be able to handle a pivotal role in the Heat’s 123-118 win over the Mavericks this past weekend. Co-star Jimmy Butler praised him after the game: “He just does everything. He can shoot the ball, he can handle it, he can finish, he can guard.”

When asked to further explain Tyler’s impact in recent games, the 35-year-old veteran explained why this teammate reminds him of a younger version of himself. “I think as the game continuously slows down for him, he’s just going to get more and more comfortable and better. It’s really going to be hard for Spo [Erik Spoelstra] to take him off the floor,” he said.

“I like the way that I always see him in early and leaving late,” Butler continued his praise. “Honestly, he reminds me of myself whenever I was younger in this league. He could probably shoot the ball a lot better than I could, though.”

The truth is, Herro has become increasingly consistent as this campaigns unfolds. Thee 24-year-old from Wisconsin is even matching some of his career-best numbers this season, averaging 34.4 minutes and 23.8 points per contest.