Giannis passes Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan on all-time NBA list

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to establish himself as one of the league’s most historic players, especially after the forward’s incredible performance against the Wizards this past weekend, in which the Bucks earned a 10-point victory over their conference rivals.

The Greek player also set a new benchmark in the NBA’s record books, as he jumped over several Hall of Fame stars on the all-time triple-double list. With his impressive 42-point display, he surpassed none other than Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson on this special milestone.

Against Washington, Giannis also put up 12 rebounds and 11 assists to further cement his triple-double mark and lead his team to a 10-9 record this campaign. “I’m just trying to play basketball, have fun, move the ball, and make the right plays. That’s what I do. As for the rest, it’s up to the coach or you guys to judge,” he said postgame, concentrating on his team rather than his individual accomplishments.

Milwaukee Bucks’ first 9 games of 2024-25: 2-7 record Milwaukee Bucks’ last 10 games: 8-2 record Giannis is playing like an MVP, averaging 32.9 PPG (career-high), 11.9 RPG, & 6.6 APG, while Milwaukee has turned it around! 💪🦌 pic.twitter.com/0dLGjtFPKE — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) December 2, 2024

His head coach also offered his perspective on the Bucks’ dominant display, mostly reflecting on the team’s success in the past three weeks by praising Giannis and co-star Damian Lillard. “I thought Giannis and Dame really took control with their two-man game. They made excellent passes and trusted their teammates, which was key to our success,” Doc Rivers said.

The two-time MVP also shared his thoughts on his partnership with the former Trail Blazers guard, which is mostly based on confidence in each other’s abilities to lead. “I think we trust one another. We definitely trust way more on another’s decision-making and we give one another space to operate,” Antetokounmpo said.

Dame contributed in this Saturday’s win with 25 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists, 3 steals and one block. The veteran shot 8-of-18 from the field and scored more than half of his attempts from beyond the arc, hitting 5 out of 9.

The Milwaukee club has finally left their poor start of the season behind as they are currently riding a six-game winning streak, while they prepare for their next challenge in the NBA Cup group stage. Their next rivals are the Detroit Pistons, as they hope to continue their strong push.

Antetokounmpo is convinced that his partnership with Lillard only needed time to consolidate so that they can finally enjoy themselves on the NBA court

After a relatively poor first-campaign together, Giannis and Dame are finally enjoying the chemistry that they’ve learned to build together in Wisconsin. Giannis always knew about the potential, but they simply needed time. “Now we’re going into our second year playing together, and our chemistry has been incredible so far.

“He hits me in the pocket. If he doesn’t hit me in the pocket, that means he has an open shot. He can get downhill, make another play,” the Greek superstar shared after the Bucks’ 10-point victory against Washington on Saturday evening.

While Antetokounmpo has been flourishing as a paint scorer and master pick-and-roll finisher, Lillard has been drilling shots from range, along with his elite play king and incredible ball-handling skills.

“Me and him got to be able to hold each other accountable, and that don’t mean yelling at each other all the time. It just means, like, I got to be able to say something to you, and you got to be able to say something to me at all times,” Damian shared back in November.