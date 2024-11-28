NBA

Bulls star Zach LaVine dismisses trade rumours: “I signed here, I love Chicago”

Author photo
By
Joe Lyons
Author photo
Joe Lyons Sports Editor

Joe Lyons is a sports writer and has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on SportsLens and The Sports Daily. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.

All posts by Joe Lyons
Sports Editor

Updated28 Nov 2024

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Chicago Bulls

Bulls star Zach LaVine hit back at a heckler asking where he’s getting traded to by doubling down on his commitment to Chicago.

LaVine tells heckler “I signed here, I love Chicago” as trade rumours heat up

During Chicago’s blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, a heckler shouted out to LaVine asking where he’ll get traded to – and Bulls fans will be delighted to hear his response.

The two-time All-Star, who has been the subject of intense trade rumours over the last few seasons, reiterated his commitment to the Bulls by replying “I signed here, brother. I love Chicago.”

The 29-year-old is giving the Bulls solid production so far this year, averaging 21.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game on 43% shooting from deep and 51% from the floor.

He probably enjoys the nature of being a primary option on an average side where he gets plenty of usage and the ability to lead his own team, which is undoubtedly a whole lot of fun.

LaVine’s five-year, $215 million contract – which includes a player option in 2026-27 before he enters unrestricted free agency in 2027-28 – is likely a big sticking point as to why he’s still playing in Chicago.

WATCH: Zach LaVine expresses commitment to the Bulls during win over Wizards

If Zach LaVine does get traded, where is his most likely destination?

It’s no secret that if the Bulls are able to find a willing suitor for LaVine’s contract, they won’t hesitate to pull the trigger and offload him somewhere else.

The most likely destination seems to be Los Angeles – where he could team up with head coach JJ Redick as well as LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the Lakers.

James’ time in the league is running out and the Lakers will want to make one final push for a championship, so adding a talent like LaVine could be an ideal fit.