Bulls coach praises Lonzo Ball’s ability to return from injuries with strong displays

After almost three weeks without any NBA action, Lonzo Ball finally made it back to the basketball courts this Wednesday evening against Orlando. While the point guard hopes to work back into the Chicago lineup, his coach Billy Donovan delivered praise to his star player for his ability to bounce back from injuries time after time.

“There’s never any of that it’s kinda like what’s next and what’s now? And he just moves forward. It’s an incredible quality and gift he has,” the tactician said about the mental resilience that Lonzo carries with him to overcome difficult obstacles in his career.

Donovan sees him as an inspiration. “I don’t know where he got it and how we got it, but I’m sure he has quiet moments he is probably had to sit down and think a lot about it. But at least in the group he has never come in upset, down, pounding,” he assured. “He is never been that way, he remains the same in those situations.”

Lonzo Ball immediately impacting the game 🫡 pic.twitter.com/teAr9nS3dE — Bulls On Tap (@BullsOnTap) November 28, 2024

After their defeat against the Magic, Ball took his thoughts to social media so he could express the gratitude he feels every time he returns to the NBA floor. “A win definitely would’ve felt better, but happy to be back with my dawgs,” regretting the fact that his team wasn’t able to snatch a win in Florida.

Even though his playing wasn’t exceptional, it was impressive to see him play so comfortably after spending three weeks in the sidelines. The Bulls guard generated a positive impact for his team, scoring 6 points, stealing four balls and producing two blocks in 15 minutes of play.

As Chicago was trailing back through most of the match, his teammates Nikola Vucevic and Ayo Dosunmu tried their best two narrow the gap. Even so, during his minutes on the floor Ball proved that his leadership is well needed as he continues to work up his way back into his best form.

After 4 matches this season, the 27-year-old from Anaheim, California has dropped averages of 5 points while shooting 41.2% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. It is important to mention that he has been stricter to an average of 15.5 minutes per game while he recovers his full strength.

Rival coach Jamahl Mosley weighed in on Ball’s performance and what it means for the Bulls moving forward in the NBA regular season

Even though Chicago fell to Orlando in their latest regular-season clash, Ball keeps proving he potentially has what it takes to lead his club into playoff contention. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley admitted to feeling impressed by Long’s overall performance and praised his attitude in his return from injury.

“Even before Lonzo got hurt, you could see his love for the game,” he said about the player’s skills and leadership qualities. “He just has a charisma and style that brings everyone together. I’ve always enjoyed watching him play.”

Mosley’s praise didn’t stop there, as he even mentioned Ball’s impact on his own teammates. “Coaches who’ve worked with him have spoken highly of his character. He’s a great individual,” Mosley continued, while Chicago are currently sitting at 8-12 this campaign.

“I’m sure he’s getting a lot of advice, but it’s important for him to take it one game at a time and appreciate every moment he gets to be on the court. Guys who’ve been out know that better than anyone,” Jamahl concluded. The Bulls’ next challenge comes against the Celtics after the Thanksgiving break.